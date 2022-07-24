 Skip to content

Car Quest update for 24 July 2022

Update Notes for Jul 24

Share · View all patches · Build 9179210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unlocked cars and golden wheel progress saved between wins. If you have a game in progress it will add all the wheels again and lock the cars
  • License plate saved between wins
  • Tweak to the flying cars

