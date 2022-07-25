 Skip to content

巨龙召唤 update for 25 July 2022

2022.7.25 Release Notes

Build 9179164

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New server selection (International, China) on the left side of the login button
  2. Added a gift exchange button at the top of the game's main interface
  3. The game has been launched on steam, google play, and app store, and the QooApp platform is making an appointment. You can get gift codes (5000 gold coins, 5000 diamonds, 5000 points, fire dragon cubs)

