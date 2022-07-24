 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Modern Fantasy - Urban Legends update for 24 July 2022

July Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9179085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Addressed NPC gas station customer cycling & alternate dialogue error.
  • Player can no longer teleport out of boss battles.
  • Player can no longer teleport out of caves.

Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2071561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link