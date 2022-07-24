 Skip to content

PIXELS: Digital Creatures update for 24 July 2022

PIXELS QoL and Bugfixes 0.64.10

Quality of Life

  • Back button behavior is normalized. Should go back in most cases it can, otherwise will open the appropriate menu.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the map bar UI was still shown during Steward Battles.
  • Disabled gravity in project settings to prevent players from falling on the Overworld, Map Screen
  • Potential crash fix for run gameover / abandon run scenarios. We will be keeping an eye on results with this change to see if the issue has been resolved.

Thanks for all the support, you guys are awesome!

