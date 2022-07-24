Patch Notes for 7/23/22

- Units will stop trying to cast a spell or ability if the battle has been won.
- All player cards are shuffled back into the deck once the battle has been won, to easily view the complete collection while picking rewards.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Blood Lust achievement from being unlockable.
- Fixed a bug that prevented progression in the Treasure Hunter achievement.
- Fixed typos on some cards.
