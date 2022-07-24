 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 24 July 2022

Patch Notes for 7/23/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9178816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Units will stop trying to cast a spell or ability if the battle has been won.
  • All player cards are shuffled back into the deck once the battle has been won, to easily view the complete collection while picking rewards.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Blood Lust achievement from being unlockable.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented progression in the Treasure Hunter achievement.
  • Fixed typos on some cards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1687471
  • Loading history…
