The following content has been added or changes on verison 0.0.1.2
Gameplay:
- Wheat can now be harvested.
- Slimes can now be purified and harvested.
- Guide NPC can now appear after day 1.
- Houses can now be entered.
Audio:
- Player's step now have sound.
- Original soundtrack added for indoors.
Save/Load:
- Houses are now saved properly.
- Slimes are now saved properly.
- Crops are now saved properly.
- NPCs are now saved properly.
Bug Fixes:
- Chests can now be placed. (But are still not saved).
- Copper Axe no longer has Gold Axe description.
- Inventory Slots have correct hitboxes now.
- Hoe, Watering Can and Seeds no longer have infinite reach.
- Object placing no longer has infinite reach.
- Advanced Crafting Station can now be placed. (It has no recipes).
- You can interact with stations or npcs while holding a hoe or waterin can. (Holding seeds is still janky).
Changed files in this update