Sunvale Playtest update for 24 July 2022

Patch

Patch · Build 9178772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following content has been added or changes on verison 0.0.1.2

Gameplay:

  • Wheat can now be harvested.
  • Slimes can now be purified and harvested.
  • Guide NPC can now appear after day 1.
  • Houses can now be entered.

Audio:

  • Player's step now have sound.
  • Original soundtrack added for indoors.

Save/Load:

  • Houses are now saved properly.
  • Slimes are now saved properly.
  • Crops are now saved properly.
  • NPCs are now saved properly.

Bug Fixes:

  • Chests can now be placed. (But are still not saved).
  • Copper Axe no longer has Gold Axe description.
  • Inventory Slots have correct hitboxes now.
  • Hoe, Watering Can and Seeds no longer have infinite reach.
  • Object placing no longer has infinite reach.
  • Advanced Crafting Station can now be placed. (It has no recipes).
  • You can interact with stations or npcs while holding a hoe or waterin can. (Holding seeds is still janky).

