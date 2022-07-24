Update 58.2 Discord Link

- End of map coin and exp rewards if a quest is failed or surrendered now scale based on remaining boss hp.
- Duration on buffs and debuffs now shows on the buff.
- 10% more of the total exp and coin reward now comes from exploration.
- Coin cost of rerolling floors has been reduced by 50%.
- Coin cost of buying items has been reduced by 40%
- Discord button added to town screen to promote the discord community and help people find people to play with.
- Seed of regeneration unique item now gives the correct amount of regeneration (110% more). All seed of regeneration items in inventories are updated with the new values.
- Fixed priestess talents that increase angelic alacrity range.
- Fixed a few rare crashes.
- Skeleton archer damage reduced
- Skeletal curse skeleton archer damage reduced
- Skeleton artillery cast time increased
- Ambush archer cast time increased
- Magic Blade + bear mask uniques together healing fixed
- Magic Blade unique energy gain per enemy hit bug fixed.
Tor Eternum update for 24 July 2022
