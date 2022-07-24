 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tor Eternum update for 24 July 2022

Update 58.2 Discord Link

Share · View all patches · Build 9178738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • End of map coin and exp rewards if a quest is failed or surrendered now scale based on remaining boss hp.
  • Duration on buffs and debuffs now shows on the buff.
  • 10% more of the total exp and coin reward now comes from exploration.
  • Coin cost of rerolling floors has been reduced by 50%.
  • Coin cost of buying items has been reduced by 40%
  • Discord button added to town screen to promote the discord community and help people find people to play with.
  • Seed of regeneration unique item now gives the correct amount of regeneration (110% more). All seed of regeneration items in inventories are updated with the new values.
  • Fixed priestess talents that increase angelic alacrity range.
  • Fixed a few rare crashes.
  • Skeleton archer damage reduced
  • Skeletal curse skeleton archer damage reduced
  • Skeleton artillery cast time increased
  • Ambush archer cast time increased
  • Magic Blade + bear mask uniques together healing fixed
  • Magic Blade unique energy gain per enemy hit bug fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1491461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link