BeatBeat update for 23 July 2022

S.P.B.W Update 22: Tutorial Visuals Revisited

  • Updated visuals in tutorial levels
  • Added magic-checkpoint-code: If the beat a checkpoint movees you to would be out of reach due to a lack of platforms, the player is now automatically moved to that beat
  • Steam Rich Presence might be working...?

