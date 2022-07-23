v1.1.1 Bugfix Release

Hey all, letting you know that bugfix release v1.1.1 is now up with a few fixes, in particular if you've been having gallery issues you may want to check it out:

Bug Fixes:

Corrected an issue specific to v1.1.0 where loading a save would wipe the record of previously-viewed CGs, locking them in the gallery. This will not retroactively fix incorrect locks, but will prevent saves from wiping the record from here on. Replaying a scene will make the image available again in the gallery.

Fixed an issue where loading a game would not apply saved Background preferences until the Options menu was opened.

Fixed an issue where loading a game would not apply volume level settings if the music was currently playing.

The font slider in Options will no longer return to the default value when opening the Options menu.

While development on Carnal Coup is concluded as I work on the sequel, Carnal Voyages, I'm always open to hearing bug reports. The quickest way to file these is on our discord server, though of course you're also all welcome to come by for general discussion or news on the latest game progress!