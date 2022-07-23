 Skip to content

Ball 3D: Soccer Online update for 23 July 2022

Update 3.83

3.83

  • More detailed balls.
  • Improved tutorial.
  • New lightning.
  • Graphical improvements.
  • New grass.
  • New look changing options in the menu.
  • Racing mode has changed.
  • Performance optimizations.
  • Various improvements.

