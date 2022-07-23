sword,bomb,asteroid

 Skip to content

SIMBA THE CAT update for 23 July 2022

Build 9178404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-sword destroys bomb - level: ninja cat
-dog can kill player when not using sword - level: ninja cat
-Bomb tnt On (all bombs in the levels)

  • Asteroids can kill character - level: Asteroid Cat

