Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 23 July 2022

Granular object control and interaction hints

23 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added granular object control (rotation and transform movement), object interactivity hints when interacting with or hovering over usable options, and more settings to turn off hints and labored breathing sounds.

