Added granular object control (rotation and transform movement), object interactivity hints when interacting with or hovering over usable options, and more settings to turn off hints and labored breathing sounds.
Crush Depth: U-Boat Simulator update for 23 July 2022
Granular object control and interaction hints
Patchnotes via Steam Community
