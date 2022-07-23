FPS Chess - Version 1.0.8

Patch Notes
- Reworked and added LODs to various in-game assets for further GPU optimizations (based on our testing you should see anywhere from 5-10% less GPU usage from the previous update).
- Fixed bug where you could enter a match while still in a kill-cam.
- Fixed potential kill-cam crash. Let us know if you still experience this one!
Game Balancing
- Queen's levitation time has been reduced.
- The Queen's movement speed has been significantly increased while levitating.
- The Knight's homing L-Arrows can no longer headshot.
- King block hitbox has been increased.
Upcoming Fixes
- Model rework is planned in order to make game assets require even less resources to run. Expect these to come in batches, and not all at once.
Changed files in this update