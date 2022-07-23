 Skip to content

FPS Chess update for 23 July 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Reworked and added LODs to various in-game assets for further GPU optimizations (based on our testing you should see anywhere from 5-10% less GPU usage from the previous update).
  • Fixed bug where you could enter a match while still in a kill-cam.
  • Fixed potential kill-cam crash. Let us know if you still experience this one!

Game Balancing

  • Queen's levitation time has been reduced.
  • The Queen's movement speed has been significantly increased while levitating.
  • The Knight's homing L-Arrows can no longer headshot.
  • King block hitbox has been increased.

Upcoming Fixes

  • Model rework is planned in order to make game assets require even less resources to run. Expect these to come in batches, and not all at once.

