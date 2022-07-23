 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Soccer Online update for 23 July 2022

Beta 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9178350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed slide tackle button draining stamina when standing still.
  • Reduced stamina drain for jumping/slide tackles/bicycle kicks/dives from 10% drain to 5%.
  • Got rid of WASD diving, now there is just dives to the side using the slide tackle button, and you can use space to jump.
  • Added an option to toggle goalkeeper catching in the control settings menu.
  • Added new icons for goalkeeper to indicate if they can touch the ball, and if they are holding/toggled the catch button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1583321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link