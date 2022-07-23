- Fixed slide tackle button draining stamina when standing still.
- Reduced stamina drain for jumping/slide tackles/bicycle kicks/dives from 10% drain to 5%.
- Got rid of WASD diving, now there is just dives to the side using the slide tackle button, and you can use space to jump.
- Added an option to toggle goalkeeper catching in the control settings menu.
- Added new icons for goalkeeper to indicate if they can touch the ball, and if they are holding/toggled the catch button.
Pro Soccer Online update for 23 July 2022
Beta 1.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update