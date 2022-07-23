Minor bug fixes, additions and balance changes

Pathogen EAv1.0.01
MINOR ADDITIONS
- Added Thanatus and Radion personalized Croaker messages when they get discovered
- Added a new visual effect for passive infections
- Added new Croaker account images
MINOR BUG FIXES
- Scroll sensitivity adjusted on all menus
- Fixed a bug where you could start an empty tutorial by not selecting one
- Fixed Croaker mortality rate percentage
- Adjusted floating text to not display If the value is 0
- Fixed Radion special upgrade tree prices
- Fixed gridTag not properly updating at certain circumstances
- Removed "Observer" role from multiplayer
- Fixed Steam Achievements for won games
- Fixed some Steam Achievements being hidden by mistake
BALANCE CHANGES
- Reduced the cost of the Radion special upgrade tree
- Increased infectious radiation effectiveness
- Infecting during a flag event now always set its outbreak to max
- Starting on a flag now sets its outbreak to max
- Black death nerfed/reworked
- Active infections produce twice the outbreak as before
- Units no longer lose pathogens when entering a flag
