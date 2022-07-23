 Skip to content

Pathogen update for 23 July 2022

Minor bug fixes, additions and balance changes

Pathogen update for 23 July 2022

Pathogen EAv1.0.01

MINOR ADDITIONS

  • Added Thanatus and Radion personalized Croaker messages when they get discovered
  • Added a new visual effect for passive infections
  • Added new Croaker account images

MINOR BUG FIXES

  • Scroll sensitivity adjusted on all menus
  • Fixed a bug where you could start an empty tutorial by not selecting one
  • Fixed Croaker mortality rate percentage
  • Adjusted floating text to not display If the value is 0
  • Fixed Radion special upgrade tree prices
  • Fixed gridTag not properly updating at certain circumstances
  • Removed "Observer" role from multiplayer
  • Fixed Steam Achievements for won games
  • Fixed some Steam Achievements being hidden by mistake

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Reduced the cost of the Radion special upgrade tree
  • Increased infectious radiation effectiveness
  • Infecting during a flag event now always set its outbreak to max
  • Starting on a flag now sets its outbreak to max
  • Black death nerfed/reworked
  • Active infections produce twice the outbreak as before
  • Units no longer lose pathogens when entering a flag

