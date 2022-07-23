- Sorted out various audio player bugs
- Adjusted ghost behaviors (increase activity once hints were selected)
- Adjusted poltergeist behavior - it wasn't playing nice with the other ghost
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 23 July 2022
updated play test
Patchnotes via Steam Community
