Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 23 July 2022

updated play test

Share · View all patches · Build 9178334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sorted out various audio player bugs
  • Adjusted ghost behaviors (increase activity once hints were selected)
  • Adjusted poltergeist behavior - it wasn't playing nice with the other ghost

