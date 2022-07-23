Update 1.3.4

New:
- Spectre object : Spectral synth that loads layers of frequency spectrum data (currently only from audio files)
and synthesizes an audio signal by comb-filtering white noise according the layers, that each defines
a texture for it's frequency range (defined by the layer's base frequency)
Can also run as additive synthesis with sinewaves instead of filtered noise.
Fixes:
- PolyOSC & Wavetable : Zero velocity triggers are now converted to full velocity.
- Keys : Initial output value set to zero.
