manaCompiler update for 23 July 2022

Update 1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9178240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Spectre object : Spectral synth that loads layers of frequency spectrum data (currently only from audio files)
    and synthesizes an audio signal by comb-filtering white noise according the layers, that each defines
    a texture for it's frequency range (defined by the layer's base frequency)
    Can also run as additive synthesis with sinewaves instead of filtered noise.

Fixes:

  • PolyOSC & Wavetable : Zero velocity triggers are now converted to full velocity.
  • Keys : Initial output value set to zero.

