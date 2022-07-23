 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 23 July 2022

Knights of the Deep 0.105

Share · View all patches · Build 9178176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cool little things to test and quality of life updates!

  • Fixed a problem when players could spawn together in the same spawn point, resulting in pushing players in weird directions. Now the game will make a calc to determine what spawn point is the farthest from players.
  • Fixed issue that Active Armor Frames can't stop stun and launch characters. You can only stun or launch characters with active armor frames if you break them.
  • Fixed other issues related to Armor Frames playing in Local Multiplayer.
  • Added a tiny map for 1x1 if you want to explore the mechanics with a friend. (or even 2x2 with Team Mode active)
  • Added new Power Up: Invisibility! You can be invisible for 20 seconds. If you attack or get hit by anything, you'll be visible again.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link