Knights of the Deep 0.105

Cool little things to test and quality of life updates!
- Fixed a problem when players could spawn together in the same spawn point, resulting in pushing players in weird directions. Now the game will make a calc to determine what spawn point is the farthest from players.
- Fixed issue that Active Armor Frames can't stop stun and launch characters. You can only stun or launch characters with active armor frames if you break them.
- Fixed other issues related to Armor Frames playing in Local Multiplayer.
- Added a tiny map for 1x1 if you want to explore the mechanics with a friend. (or even 2x2 with Team Mode active)
- Added new Power Up: Invisibility! You can be invisible for 20 seconds. If you attack or get hit by anything, you'll be visible again.
