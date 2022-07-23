 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Huenison update for 23 July 2022

Compatibility update + more

Share · View all patches · Build 9178115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added support for thumbsticks, as at times Windows treats D-pads as thumbsticks.

  2. Added experimental code to have the Steam on-screen keyboard open automatically when text entering is requested (totally untested due to lack of a Steam Deck; chances are it will not work, as the game is completely software-rendered; feedback welcome).

  3. Reworked assignments of the kind p++ = ... p ... (as they are miscompiled by some versions of gcc).

  4. Fixed (server side) registration for hiscores / hiscores receiving and added SITE.PORT configuration option for future use.

  5. Improved/updated manual.

Changed files in this update

game Depot 410371
  • Loading history…
shared Depot 410372
  • Loading history…
AOS4 Depot 434180
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link