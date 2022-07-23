 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 23 July 2022

Version 2.0.7.165 - Dadgum Clairvoyant Retirees

Share · View all patches · Build 9178022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixes

    • Fix an issue where the state of whether a Component had been seen on a level was persisting through Retirement. This state will now reset on Retirement as intended.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1805961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link