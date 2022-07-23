-
Fixes
- Fix an issue where the state of whether a Component had been seen on a level was persisting through Retirement. This state will now reset on Retirement as intended.
Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 23 July 2022
Version 2.0.7.165 - Dadgum Clairvoyant Retirees
Patchnotes via Steam Community
