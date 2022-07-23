 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tenants update for 23 July 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.9c

Share · View all patches · Build 9177977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • House Share License will now only take into account interior squares to calculate its max level.
  • Fixed an issue with some player apartments having an obsolete Heater requirement, preventing them from hosting open houses.
  • Fixed a fatal issue with the Burp trading card preventing some players from loading their save file.
  • Fixed an issue with being unable to install utilities during a burglary limited renovation.
  • Fixed a number of issues with the Real Estate Magnate main mission.
  • Fixed item issues with Scooter, Phone Booth, Workshop Cupboards, and Top Cover.
  • Fixed an issue with the Alcoholic job having ghost requirements.
  • Fixed an issue with Play room room detection.
  • Fixed an issue with thieves stealing items players couldn't purchase.
  • Fixed an issue with target cards UI making it impossible to claim multiple rewards in a single session.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link