The Tenants - Patch 0.9c

General
- House Share License will now only take into account interior squares to calculate its max level.
- Fixed an issue with some player apartments having an obsolete Heater requirement, preventing them from hosting open houses.
- Fixed a fatal issue with the Burp trading card preventing some players from loading their save file.
- Fixed an issue with being unable to install utilities during a burglary limited renovation.
- Fixed a number of issues with the Real Estate Magnate main mission.
- Fixed item issues with Scooter, Phone Booth, Workshop Cupboards, and Top Cover.
- Fixed an issue with the Alcoholic job having ghost requirements.
- Fixed an issue with Play room room detection.
- Fixed an issue with thieves stealing items players couldn't purchase.
- Fixed an issue with target cards UI making it impossible to claim multiple rewards in a single session.
