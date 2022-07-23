 Skip to content

Bakso Simulator update for 23 July 2022

Bakso Simulator v0.7 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9177962 · Last edited by Wendy

Chapter 1 Complete!

  • New shop that sells crackers, fried wonton and tofu?!
  • Fireworks are now available at the Toko Serba Guna
  • New app to receive online orders from your customers
  • A new machine at the Arcade
  • New customer and menu
  • My Cart app tweaked

==========================================================

Chapter 1 Selesai!

  • Ada toko yang menjual kerupuk, pangsit dan tahu?!
  • Kembang api dijual di toko Serba Guna
  • Aplikasi GoBakso telah hadir! Saatnya menerima pesanan pelanggan
  • Arcade ada mesin baru untuk dimainkan
  • Pelanggan dan menu baru
  • Aplikasi gerobak diubah

