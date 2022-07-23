Bakso Simulator v0.7 is Now Live!

Chapter 1 Complete!
- New shop that sells crackers, fried wonton and tofu?!
- Fireworks are now available at the Toko Serba Guna
- New app to receive online orders from your customers
- A new machine at the Arcade
- New customer and menu
- My Cart app tweaked
Chapter 1 Selesai!
- Ada toko yang menjual kerupuk, pangsit dan tahu?!
- Kembang api dijual di toko Serba Guna
- Aplikasi GoBakso telah hadir! Saatnya menerima pesanan pelanggan
- Arcade ada mesin baru untuk dimainkan
- Pelanggan dan menu baru
- Aplikasi gerobak diubah
