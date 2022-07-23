- Slowed down hunger/thirst until finding food and drink is better balanced
- Added more stuff to starting gear table for players to mess around with until loot drops are better balanced
- Fixed a bug where grabbing a gun with two hands while teleporting broke the second grab area
- Fixed doors which weren't interactable on small buildings. ~thanks 'Kitten (Totally Not Alpharius)'
- Fixed some doors getting stuck
- Fixed some overhangs stopping doors from fully opening
- Fixed zombies glitching with garage doors
- Some small optimizations
- Fixed loot despawning when taken far from spawn origin, including moving back to the bunker ~thanks 'Charlie Mutes'
Daybreaker VR update for 23 July 2022
Quick Fix for July 24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update