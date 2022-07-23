 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 23 July 2022

Quick Fix for July 24

Build 9177835

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slowed down hunger/thirst until finding food and drink is better balanced
  • Added more stuff to starting gear table for players to mess around with until loot drops are better balanced
  • Fixed a bug where grabbing a gun with two hands while teleporting broke the second grab area
  • Fixed doors which weren't interactable on small buildings. ~thanks 'Kitten (Totally Not Alpharius)'
  • Fixed some doors getting stuck
  • Fixed some overhangs stopping doors from fully opening
  • Fixed zombies glitching with garage doors
  • Some small optimizations
  • Fixed loot despawning when taken far from spawn origin, including moving back to the bunker ~thanks 'Charlie Mutes'

