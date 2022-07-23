- Added a "Tips and tricks" section to the main menu.
- Various other UI improvements
- Fixed an issue where Luck would not reset to 0 when the game is won or lost.
Heat Death update for 23 July 2022
Today's patch: Tips and tricks section, UI improvements
