 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heat Death update for 23 July 2022

Today's patch: Tips and tricks section, UI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9177617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Tips and tricks" section to the main menu.
  • Various other UI improvements
  • Fixed an issue where Luck would not reset to 0 when the game is won or lost.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678321
  • Loading history…
Depot 1678322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link