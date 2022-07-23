Update Notes for Patch v0.9.0_p1

Small patch with some balance tweaks and bug fixes.
Improvement
- Tooltips are now shown in the card detail screen when hovering over the card.
- Attribute calculation tooltips now show Crit. Chance in the percentage format.
- In "Mystery Box" event, one of the reference phrases for the crow token is changed from "the scavenger" to "the carrion", to prevent confusion with the axe token. In addition, this puzzle will use the same phrase for each token per generated puzzle.
- Added "Locked Drawer" as another trigger for the "Public Phone" event, to increase players' chances to trigger it.
- Some changes have been made to the "Hidden Doors" event when triggered with Ivan. It's now possible to advance in the event to get rewards with Ivan.
Balance
- (Card/Knife) Withstand Pain: Protection Layers 3->2. Now gives Block 10.
- (Card/Axe) Axecelsior: Physical Dmg. 5->10, Fatigued Layers 10->5.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Stir: Chemical Cost 1->0, HP Loss 1->2. Now HP is lost when a card with 3 or less energy cost is drawn (instead of 3 or more).
- (Card/Spray Gun) Weak Spray: Acid Dmg 0.4->0.25.
- (Card/Mech) Aerial Shot: Physical Dmg. 1.5->3.
- (Card/Mech) Chemical Bomb: Acid Dmg. 3->4.
- (Card/Mech) Cluster Bomb: Physical Dmg. 2->2.5.
- (Card/Mech) Dark Chain: Dark Dmg. 1->2.
- (Card/Mech) Dark Flame: Dark Dmg. increase per use 1.5->2.5.
- (Card/Mech) Incendiary Bomb: Burn Dmg. 3->4.
- (Card/Mech) Repeating Shot: Physical Dmg. 1->2.
- (Card/Mech) Shoot: Physical Dmg. 1->1.5.
- (Card/Mech) Weak Claw: Physical Dmg. 0.4->0.6.
- (Card/Mech) Shield Up: Block 3->4.
- (Card/Mech) Wormhole: Battery Charge Cost 2->1.
- (Condition) Core: Agile: Speed Increase 20%->30%, Crit. Chance Increase 20%->40%.
- (Condition) Core: Gunslinger: Power Increase 30%->50%. Now increases all Power attributes, instead of just Physical Power.
- (Condition) Core: Overheat: Speed Increase 40%->60%.
- (Condition) Core: Defender: All Defence Increase 30->50.
- (Perk) Repellent: Push Back 10%->5%.
Bugfixes
- Fixed "Black Pendant" item not giving Virus immunity.
- Fixed some of the equipment card effects not working when equipped in the alternative weapon slots.
- Fixed Ivan getting high amount of unarmed cards because of Leo being considered unarmed.
- "Weird Painting" event now gives "Out for Blood" card instead of "Choppy Chop", since "Choppy Chop" is an equipment card.
- Fixed "Burning Chain" card having wrong target type.
- Fixed "Public Phone" event being active for Ivan.
- Fixed "Matter Collapse" not showing crit. damage.
- Fixed "Hidden Doors" event puzzle giving Pennies over and over when "Recall Solution" is selected with Ivan.
