Dungeon Escape update for 26 July 2022

Update 2.3.0

Build 9177463

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved support for ultra-wide monitors
  • The engine has been updated to Unity 2020
  • Mac: Added support for Apple Silicon
  • Small Fixes

Let me know if you find any problems.

