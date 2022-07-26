Update 2.3.0

- Improved support for ultra-wide monitors
- The engine has been updated to Unity 2020
- Mac: Added support for Apple Silicon
- Small Fixes
Let me know if you find any problems.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Let me know if you find any problems.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update