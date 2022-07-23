- Interface : Modified 'skip week' button aspect and position in CAREER mode.
- Bug fix : Better handling when encountering errors in JPG and PNG files.
- Bug fix : Fixed bug that would result in writing a corrupted settings.fas when game closed abruptly due to 3rd-party problem (for instance the one above with JPG and PNG).
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 23 July 2022
Version 1.15.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
