Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 23 July 2022

Version 1.15.14

23 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Interface : Modified 'skip week' button aspect and position in CAREER mode.
  • Bug fix : Better handling when encountering errors in JPG and PNG files.
  • Bug fix : Fixed bug that would result in writing a corrupted settings.fas when game closed abruptly due to 3rd-party problem (for instance the one above with JPG and PNG).

Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
