Stellar Warfare update for 23 July 2022

Supership Behemoth & End of Days

Stellar Warfare update for 23 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Added Behemoth and End Of Days super ships to the abilities menu
  • Added Antibuilding missile launcher to the shipyard to the abilities menu
  • Added Bloom Intensity and Radius sliders to main and in-game options (due to it often being requestd, not because the lead developer thinks it looks better)
  • Added Minimap Size slider in the in-game options menu
  • Hosts can now kick players from the multiplayer lobbies
  • It is now possible to rotate ships in the fleet editor menu using all axis. Use LMB or MMB to rotate and/or reset ship rotation

Reworks

  • Ship Direct Control mod now has new controls, new UI, dedicated page in the in-game options
  • Players now can select targets to focus in the Direct Control by clicking on them
  • Ships now has new navigation and movement logic that should fix all known issues with acceleration or/and rotation
  • Minor updates to the selection circles and movement markers
  • Updated values of price reducing utility modules
  • Updated refinery description
  • Plasma defense fortress price changed to 600/600
  • Updated map descriptions and balanced enabled anomaly positions
  • Floating text now has specific color for metal and energy gained
  • Laserdef burstsize reduce from 4 to 3 Laserdef cooldown increased from 30 to 45. Both of these changes are made to make missiles slightly more effective in protracted battles.

Fixes

  • Fixed bomber damage in Single Player game modes
  • Fixed selecting allied units by double clicking on the allied buildings in the Multiplayer game modes
  • Removed weapon chart bars showing on ship frames in the ship editor menu
  • Fixed AI units 'freezing' in one place some times
  • Fixed transport sound some times not playing correctly in BR
  • Fixed players joining password protected lobbies via Find match
  • Shipyard and anomaly extractors no longer can be escalated/boosted
  • Fixed units stay in selected list after death.
  • Fixed Matter Generator producing not enough metal
  • Fixed escalation boosters not properly working on the refinery in some rare cases
  • Heatsinks and Reload Cycler now has proper icon
  • Fixed Stinger ship frame not able to change color
  • Fixed enemy Eradicator and Hunter Seekers not having unit icons
  • Fixed Megarepeater projectile color
  • Fixed audio settings reader rare bug
  • Fixed Mastodon turrets levitating over the frame

