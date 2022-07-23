Supership Behemoth & End of Days

New features
- Added Behemoth and End Of Days super ships to the abilities menu
- Added Antibuilding missile launcher to the shipyard to the abilities menu
- Added Bloom Intensity and Radius sliders to main and in-game options (due to it often being requestd, not because the lead developer thinks it looks better)
- Added Minimap Size slider in the in-game options menu
- Hosts can now kick players from the multiplayer lobbies
- It is now possible to rotate ships in the fleet editor menu using all axis. Use LMB or MMB to rotate and/or reset ship rotation
Reworks
- Ship Direct Control mod now has new controls, new UI, dedicated page in the in-game options
- Players now can select targets to focus in the Direct Control by clicking on them
- Ships now has new navigation and movement logic that should fix all known issues with acceleration or/and rotation
- Minor updates to the selection circles and movement markers
- Updated values of price reducing utility modules
- Updated refinery description
- Plasma defense fortress price changed to 600/600
- Updated map descriptions and balanced enabled anomaly positions
- Floating text now has specific color for metal and energy gained
- Laserdef burstsize reduce from 4 to 3 Laserdef cooldown increased from 30 to 45. Both of these changes are made to make missiles slightly more effective in protracted battles.
Fixes
- Fixed bomber damage in Single Player game modes
- Fixed selecting allied units by double clicking on the allied buildings in the Multiplayer game modes
- Removed weapon chart bars showing on ship frames in the ship editor menu
- Fixed AI units 'freezing' in one place some times
- Fixed transport sound some times not playing correctly in BR
- Fixed players joining password protected lobbies via Find match
- Shipyard and anomaly extractors no longer can be escalated/boosted
- Fixed units stay in selected list after death.
- Fixed Matter Generator producing not enough metal
- Fixed escalation boosters not properly working on the refinery in some rare cases
- Heatsinks and Reload Cycler now has proper icon
- Fixed Stinger ship frame not able to change color
- Fixed enemy Eradicator and Hunter Seekers not having unit icons
- Fixed Megarepeater projectile color
- Fixed audio settings reader rare bug
- Fixed Mastodon turrets levitating over the frame
