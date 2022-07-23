Preview7 Released!

Changelog
- Options can now be edited from the pause menu
- Ships now spawn far away from mission area, ships need to warp (hyperjump) to the mission area
- Teleport now allows to pick target ship
- Updated ballistic smg & pistol models
- Reworked audio system
- Added repair tool model
- Added relative world origin (increases stability while allowing for infinite size map)
- Added ship aiming cursor reset hotkey (C)
- Added new character model
- Added character animations
- Added footstep sounds
- Added matches won stat & achievements
- Added end round track
- Fixed a disconnect when firing while switching weapons
- Fixed some warp effects not playing when not in view
- Fixed music not adapting on crew change
- Fixed warp required text sometimes being visible on crew change
- Fixed character not being coloured to match team colour
- Fixed animation state not being reset when standing still for proxy characters
- Fixed music state being getting corrupted on various occasions
- Fixed character model being randomly offset on non host clients
- Fixed character model not gripping item that it spawns with
- Fixed kill feed corruption due to opening crew change UI
- Fixed caliber being stuck in non-fireable state if entered while shooting
Changed files in this update