SpaceWake Playtest update for 23 July 2022

Preview7 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9176986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Options can now be edited from the pause menu
  • Ships now spawn far away from mission area, ships need to warp (hyperjump) to the mission area
  • Teleport now allows to pick target ship
  • Updated ballistic smg & pistol models
  • Reworked audio system
  • Added repair tool model
  • Added relative world origin (increases stability while allowing for infinite size map)
  • Added ship aiming cursor reset hotkey (C)
  • Added new character model
  • Added character animations
  • Added footstep sounds
  • Added matches won stat & achievements
  • Added end round track
  • Fixed a disconnect when firing while switching weapons
  • Fixed some warp effects not playing when not in view
  • Fixed music not adapting on crew change
  • Fixed warp required text sometimes being visible on crew change
  • Fixed character not being coloured to match team colour
  • Fixed animation state not being reset when standing still for proxy characters
  • Fixed music state being getting corrupted on various occasions
  • Fixed character model being randomly offset on non host clients
  • Fixed character model not gripping item that it spawns with
  • Fixed kill feed corruption due to opening crew change UI
  • Fixed caliber being stuck in non-fireable state if entered while shooting

