Patch 0.23.8

Changes:
- Added player name below the villager's name.
Fixes:
- Talking to Princess Beatrice not proceeding with the quests.
- Able to create new Kingdoms under Emperor rule.
- Players not following the Emperor's colors.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update