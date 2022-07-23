 Skip to content

Coronation update for 23 July 2022

Patch 0.23.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added player name below the villager's name.

Fixes:

  • Talking to Princess Beatrice not proceeding with the quests.
  • Able to create new Kingdoms under Emperor rule.
  • Players not following the Emperor's colors.

