Hotfix: v0.8.5.9
Fixes:
- Fixed stones going into ground when placing
- Fixed the name of the 'shabby lounger'
- Fixed an issue where a staff list entry shows a warning for no facility assigned when there is one assigned
- Moved "good dining stand" to correct catalog node
- Removed some duplicate furniture from the "Great Bedroom Set 2" Catalog node
- Fixed some issues with guests using gym barbells/dumbbells
Changes:
- Added more capacity to "good water pump" from 1,800 to 2,500
- Increased the max staff bonus from the fourth staff increase catalog node from 5 to 10
- Changed the tooltip for locked furniture to point out the catalog button
Changed files in this update