Hotel Magnate update for 23 July 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.5.9

Build 9176765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed stones going into ground when placing
  • Fixed the name of the 'shabby lounger'
  • Fixed an issue where a staff list entry shows a warning for no facility assigned when there is one assigned
  • Moved "good dining stand" to correct catalog node
  • Removed some duplicate furniture from the "Great Bedroom Set 2" Catalog node
  • Fixed some issues with guests using gym barbells/dumbbells

Changes:

  • Added more capacity to "good water pump" from 1,800 to 2,500
  • Increased the max staff bonus from the fourth staff increase catalog node from 5 to 10
  • Changed the tooltip for locked furniture to point out the catalog button

