Otherworld Legends update for 27 July 2022

1.13.1 patch note

Build 9176729

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimizations
Ebonfang's attack now has higher accuracy.
"Play online" now is more stable.

*Adjustments:

  • Quick Join now lasts longer to help search for a room
  • Players can accept the Paragon's Challenge again once finished, but the rewards can only be claimed once a day.
  • The mystery chest room won't have the curse that turns players into monsters.
  • Adjust the affix "Upon being hit, coins in your backpack drop to the ground and can be looted by enemies" to avoid coin glitches.
  • Reduce the health of enemies in the Apostle, Rage, and Titans trials.
  • The morph curse now lasts longer and the damage will be higher.

*Bugs fixed

  • Fixed the wrong pop-up for the "Create room" in multiplayer mode.
  • Fixed the glitch of "Gain a random follower (that randomizes again each time you enter a new level)."
  • Fixed the glitch of "Each starting room of a level contains a weapon".
  • Naga heroes won't lose skills after the resurrection.
  • Naga heroes now can use the "Refresher".
  • Fixed the coin glitch of the ghost state mutants
  • Fixed the overly high health of monsters in Imba mode.
  • Fixed the abnormal stats buff of Bionic Armor.
  • Fixed the glitch of the long-lasting morph effect.
  • Revised the low stats of the weapon for Hayfa.
  • Fixed the display error of the emoji wheel.
  • The dark room will light up once the chest is opened.
  • Fixed the glitch of Katherine's "Thunder Strike" in Magician skin.
  • Fixed the dead end caused by the affix "Defeated enemies drop power items, but scenes no longer contain shops".
  • The Fabled Article unlock won't show up at Cat Secretary anymore.
  • Revised the wrong description of Jadetalon's chakra.

