1.13.1 patch note

Optimizations
Ebonfang's attack now has higher accuracy.
"Play online" now is more stable.
*Adjustments:
- Quick Join now lasts longer to help search for a room
- Players can accept the Paragon's Challenge again once finished, but the rewards can only be claimed once a day.
- The mystery chest room won't have the curse that turns players into monsters.
- Adjust the affix "Upon being hit, coins in your backpack drop to the ground and can be looted by enemies" to avoid coin glitches.
- Reduce the health of enemies in the Apostle, Rage, and Titans trials.
- The morph curse now lasts longer and the damage will be higher.
*Bugs fixed
- Fixed the wrong pop-up for the "Create room" in multiplayer mode.
- Fixed the glitch of "Gain a random follower (that randomizes again each time you enter a new level)."
- Fixed the glitch of "Each starting room of a level contains a weapon".
- Naga heroes won't lose skills after the resurrection.
- Naga heroes now can use the "Refresher".
- Fixed the coin glitch of the ghost state mutants
- Fixed the overly high health of monsters in Imba mode.
- Fixed the abnormal stats buff of Bionic Armor.
- Fixed the glitch of the long-lasting morph effect.
- Revised the low stats of the weapon for Hayfa.
- Fixed the display error of the emoji wheel.
- The dark room will light up once the chest is opened.
- Fixed the glitch of Katherine's "Thunder Strike" in Magician skin.
- Fixed the dead end caused by the affix "Defeated enemies drop power items, but scenes no longer contain shops".
- The Fabled Article unlock won't show up at Cat Secretary anymore.
- Revised the wrong description of Jadetalon's chakra.
Changed files in this update