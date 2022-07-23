 Skip to content

Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal update for 23 July 2022

Carrier Battles 1.10

Build 9176613

Patchnotes via Steam Community
MP

  • The play-by-email has been removed as the online asynchronous mode is replacing it
  • Delete online account
  • The saved game size has been cut by half for faster downloading
  • During the opponent’s turn, you may write a message, surrender or send a gentle reminder

Air Search

  • The distance used to compute the chance to find is increased by 1 every 3 hexes
  • A major fire increases the chance of being discovered
  • Partial info transmitted by scout: the error may be up to 1/4 of the distance (was 1/5)

Airstrike

  • Radio -20% instead of -15% per hex for the Japanese. Halved for a pure-fighter airstrike
  • The chance to find its target has been reduced for fighters and lone air units
  • Added a 1-hex margin for a safer return of long-range CAP

Air Op

  • Variable fuel cost: the fuel amount has been doubled and fighters consume much less than bombers, see Air op rules
  • Ability to push aircraft overboard with via right-click / long-press
  • Automatic creation of seaplane bases
  • Display of a small plane symbol on carriers when there are at least 2 air units on deck: observed on own CV or during a battle

Scenarios

  • Midway: additional penalties for Japanese scouts while the strategic surprise is running
  • Essex: updated victory conditions for the US

TF

  • Added heavy AA values on the TF reorganization screen
  • Black triangles will indicate if there are CAP and/or ASW protection on the TF counter

Sub

  • The chance for air unit to detect a submarine in a clear hex is only divided by 2 instead of 4
  • The encounter chance is halved against a TF not matching the target type
  • Submarines do not attack ships in an airbase hex during daylight

Logs

  • Larger and always visible scroll bar
  • Zoom on mobile

Map

  • Touch/click on the map button to iterate though map pieces
  • A simple arrow is emphasizing the autopilot destination hex

Technical improvement

  • The game sides and sequence have been generalized which is opening room for other games

