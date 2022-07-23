Carrier Battles 1.10

MP
- The play-by-email has been removed as the online asynchronous mode is replacing it
- Delete online account
- The saved game size has been cut by half for faster downloading
- During the opponent’s turn, you may write a message, surrender or send a gentle reminder
Air Search
- The distance used to compute the chance to find is increased by 1 every 3 hexes
- A major fire increases the chance of being discovered
- Partial info transmitted by scout: the error may be up to 1/4 of the distance (was 1/5)
Airstrike
- Radio -20% instead of -15% per hex for the Japanese. Halved for a pure-fighter airstrike
- The chance to find its target has been reduced for fighters and lone air units
- Added a 1-hex margin for a safer return of long-range CAP
Air Op
- Variable fuel cost: the fuel amount has been doubled and fighters consume much less than bombers, see Air op rules
- Ability to push aircraft overboard with via right-click / long-press
- Automatic creation of seaplane bases
- Display of a small plane symbol on carriers when there are at least 2 air units on deck: observed on own CV or during a battle
Scenarios
- Midway: additional penalties for Japanese scouts while the strategic surprise is running
- Essex: updated victory conditions for the US
TF
- Added heavy AA values on the TF reorganization screen
- Black triangles will indicate if there are CAP and/or ASW protection on the TF counter
Sub
- The chance for air unit to detect a submarine in a clear hex is only divided by 2 instead of 4
- The encounter chance is halved against a TF not matching the target type
- Submarines do not attack ships in an airbase hex during daylight
Logs
- Larger and always visible scroll bar
- Zoom on mobile
Map
- Touch/click on the map button to iterate though map pieces
- A simple arrow is emphasizing the autopilot destination hex
Technical improvement
- The game sides and sequence have been generalized which is opening room for other games
Changed depots in beta branch