Feature Friday - July 22, 2022

203.54
- Mysterious gunslingers now often generate with wide-brimmed hats and woven tunics.
- When you put extradimensional gemstones in a rock tumbler, you now get their extradimensional smooth varieties out.
- Newly sentient beings with onboard power generation can now power Jacked equipment. This change won't apply to creatures that already exist in saved games.
- Dangerous liquids that are out of phase or that you're flying over no longer prompt you with a movement warning in autoexplore.
- The default option when prompted to confirm the deletion of a save is no longer Yes.
- The flattened remains one occasionally stumbles onto in the salt marsh is now considered interesting.
- A creature ceasing to fly in the same tile as a giant clam now uses the same behavior as walking into that tile.
- Bep no longer minds if you use the rock tumbler in the Yd Freehold.
- Hookahs can now be sealed. This change won't apply to hookahs that already exist in saved games.
- Creatures no longer attempt to equip Templar phylacteries in their primary hands.
- Very smart creatures no longer activate Templar phylacteries if the wraith-knight would be hostile to them.
- When you attempt to move into a tile with an animated door that's locked, you no longer attempt to open them.
- "Kin" is now recognized as a plural noun.
- Removed some unimplemented mutations from various creatures.
- The bonus item mod chance from equipping multiple copies of the Otherpearl once again stacks multiplicatively.
- Added a message when selecting 'replay last character' and no valid last character is present.
- Fixed a bug that caused the mental action cost reduction from Two-headed to not get applied.
- Fixed a bug that made point-defense drones fail to fire at some thrown objects.
- Fixed some issues with the tile display of walls in villages.
- Fixed a bug that caused some named items to have their original item type described strangely.
- Fixed a bug that made it so that if fungal infections were occupying two Hand slots, each would try to also occupy a Hands slot rather than sharing one.
- Fixed a bug that made it so that a fungal infection occupying a Hand slot could also occupy a Hands slot that was not the one associated with the Hand slot.
- Fixed a bug that caused an invalid detail color to crash the game.
- [modding] All wall tiles have been updated to use DetailColor as their secondary color instead of BackgroundColor.
Changed files in this update