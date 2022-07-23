- Add heavy weapons for Tier 4 including a one-handed Flail
- Some tweaks for Clashing and Impact System
- Some tweaks for syncing of damage system.
Death Duel VR Playtest update for 23 July 2022
Heavy Weapon Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update