Death Duel VR Playtest update for 23 July 2022

Heavy Weapon Update

Build 9176477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Heavy Weapon Update July 23

  • Add heavy weapons for Tier 4 including a one-handed Flail
  • Some tweaks for Clashing and Impact System
  • Some tweaks for syncing of damage system.

