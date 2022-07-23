- Added more character animations
- Added semi with dozer trailer
- Added the beginning of saving and loading
- Added some occasional ambient guitar tracks while on foot
- Did some cleaning of default key mappings
- Fixed issue with dirt / burnt areas not showing
- Various other fixes
WILDLAND: Initial Attack playtest update for 23 July 2022
Update notes for 0.3.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update