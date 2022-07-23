 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WILDLAND: Initial Attack playtest update for 23 July 2022

Update notes for 0.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9175833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added more character animations
  • Added semi with dozer trailer
  • Added the beginning of saving and loading
  • Added some occasional ambient guitar tracks while on foot
  • Did some cleaning of default key mappings
  • Fixed issue with dirt / burnt areas not showing
  • Various other fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1685571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link