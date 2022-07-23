- Optimized the novice guidance of the preface
- Add a new item "wild Survival Guide"
Now players can check the descriptions of various abnormal states (hunger, thirst, fatigue) in the items at any time
The task guidance system is currently being tested and is believed to be ready for use soon.
少女的求生之路 update for 23 July 2022
Minor update on July 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update