少女的求生之路 update for 23 July 2022

Minor update on July 23

Build 9175800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized the novice guidance of the preface
  2. Add a new item "wild Survival Guide"
    Now players can check the descriptions of various abnormal states (hunger, thirst, fatigue) in the items at any time
    The task guidance system is currently being tested and is believed to be ready for use soon.

