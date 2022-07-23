 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 23 July 2022

Added a fifth shard and fixed the broken trade overlay blocking the UI.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

241: Early Access 0.12.78 - July 22, 2022 10:42 PM EST
• Added a fifth shard because the traffic looks legitimately insane today.
• Fixed closing of the trade window. The overlay was not removing itself. Woops! Sorry! 😭

