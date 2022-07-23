241: Early Access 0.12.78 - July 22, 2022 10:42 PM EST
• Added a fifth shard because the traffic looks legitimately insane today.
• Fixed closing of the trade window. The overlay was not removing itself. Woops! Sorry! 😭
Nevergrind Online update for 23 July 2022
Added a fifth shard and fixed the broken trade overlay blocking the UI.
241: Early Access 0.12.78 - July 22, 2022 10:42 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update