 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 23 July 2022

7/22/22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9175714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some Coyote animations
-Fixed some Chicken animations
-Fixed some Spider animations
-Fixed some Mechanical Harvester Animations
-Fixed Minimap Bug where the Istosos map was showing up as black

Changed files in this update

Depot 1992941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link