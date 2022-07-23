-Fixed some Coyote animations
-Fixed some Chicken animations
-Fixed some Spider animations
-Fixed some Mechanical Harvester Animations
-Fixed Minimap Bug where the Istosos map was showing up as black
Realm Of Cubes update for 23 July 2022
7/22/22 Update
-Fixed some Coyote animations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update