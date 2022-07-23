 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 23 July 2022

v1.08.4 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9175617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Admirals,

We just deployed a small update which includes significant fixes and improvements. Please read below:

v1.08.4 Hotfix

  • Fixed further some issues which could cause large time delays in building/auto-designing ships.
  • Fixed problem which caused too large weight offset for ships with very long citadel.
  • Optimizations in the penetration mechanics, so that full penetrations are distinctly devastating when they happen.
  • Fixed bug of collision detection which caused fast ships to penetrate right through each other when colliding (this fix will also affect positively the avoid detection).
  • Fixed bug which created infinite loop lag in the ship dockyard when adding components or when the ship became overweight.
  • Battle AI optimizations.
  • Campaign AI fleet management/building improvement.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts Content Depot 1069661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link