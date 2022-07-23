Dear Admirals,
We just deployed a small update which includes significant fixes and improvements. Please read below:
v1.08.4 Hotfix
- Fixed further some issues which could cause large time delays in building/auto-designing ships.
- Fixed problem which caused too large weight offset for ships with very long citadel.
- Optimizations in the penetration mechanics, so that full penetrations are distinctly devastating when they happen.
- Fixed bug of collision detection which caused fast ships to penetrate right through each other when colliding (this fix will also affect positively the avoid detection).
- Fixed bug which created infinite loop lag in the ship dockyard when adding components or when the ship became overweight.
- Battle AI optimizations.
- Campaign AI fleet management/building improvement.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update