Update Notes for V0.4

V0.4 Patch Notes:
- Raised the minimum fall speed for damage when landing from jump or fall.
- Added "Physical Animation" toggle under "Features" of "Graphics Settings", and set to "Off" for "Low" preset.
- Skull Ghosts are now killable with Energy Charge Device and refill Energy when killed.
- Added Steam Achievement for first Skull Ghost killed.
- Fixed issue with broken map rotation using mouse.
- Fixed issue with map monoliths inconsistent visibility.
- Fixed issue with vertical jumping velocity on ramps and steps.
- Fixed issue with broken input when returning to main menu.
- Fixed issue with landscape material type not being set/saved properly on graphics presets.
- Enabled Distance field AO for "Lighting" settings and set larger texture pool on "Textures" setting for "Low" options.
- Improved shader caching to fix missing materials and compilation issues.
- Various other tweaks/fixes.
Changed files in this update