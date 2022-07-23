 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moon Runner update for 23 July 2022

Update Notes for V0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9175488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.4 Patch Notes:

  • Raised the minimum fall speed for damage when landing from jump or fall.
  • Added "Physical Animation" toggle under "Features" of "Graphics Settings", and set to "Off" for "Low" preset.
  • Skull Ghosts are now killable with Energy Charge Device and refill Energy when killed.
  • Added Steam Achievement for first Skull Ghost killed.
  • Fixed issue with broken map rotation using mouse.
  • Fixed issue with map monoliths inconsistent visibility.
  • Fixed issue with vertical jumping velocity on ramps and steps.
  • Fixed issue with broken input when returning to main menu.
  • Fixed issue with landscape material type not being set/saved properly on graphics presets.
  • Enabled Distance field AO for "Lighting" settings and set larger texture pool on "Textures" setting for "Low" options.
  • Improved shader caching to fix missing materials and compilation issues.
  • Various other tweaks/fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1755241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link