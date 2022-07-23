 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 23 July 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9175480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the ability to double stack most Power pool ability
-Added ability to double stack most poison and bleed ability's on enemy

Changed files in this update

Depot 2021061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link