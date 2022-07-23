- Added Air horns, a fun way to stun entities
- Added Backrooms items only mode, and half items half entities mode
- Added Bananas, a new fruit
- Added Dark level fun, a secret
- Level ! has been made harder
- Level !-! has also been made harder
- Added pitfalls, a spooky secret
- Ragdoll physics has been improved
- The Party gun got nerfed, taking 7 balloons to kill instead of 5
- Firesalt controls have been improved
- Level 18's rocket speed has been turned down
- Fixed a glitch with hovering traps
- Skin or no skin has new audio
- New ambient noises
- Fixed a bug with a wall in level 480
- Fixed a bug with items picked up in the tutorial saving incorrectly
- Thrusters have been buffed
- Fixed a bug where you could no-clip out of bounds with a shotgun
- Changed some text in the tutorial
- The Level 0.2 demolishion event lasts longer
- A fire extinguisher has been removed from level negative 1
- The backrooms radio station is less laggy
- Many new names have been added to the wall
- The second achievements wall now displays how many kiosks you've bought from
- Crowbars can now open certain vents
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 23 July 2022
V. 2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
