BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 23 July 2022

V. 2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9175413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Air horns, a fun way to stun entities
  • Added Backrooms items only mode, and half items half entities mode
  • Added Bananas, a new fruit
  • Added Dark level fun, a secret
  • Level ! has been made harder
  • Level !-! has also been made harder
  • Added pitfalls, a spooky secret
  • Ragdoll physics has been improved
  • The Party gun got nerfed, taking 7 balloons to kill instead of 5
  • Firesalt controls have been improved
  • Level 18's rocket speed has been turned down
  • Fixed a glitch with hovering traps
  • Skin or no skin has new audio
  • New ambient noises
  • Fixed a bug with a wall in level 480
  • Fixed a bug with items picked up in the tutorial saving incorrectly
  • Thrusters have been buffed
  • Fixed a bug where you could no-clip out of bounds with a shotgun
  • Changed some text in the tutorial
  • The Level 0.2 demolishion event lasts longer
  • A fire extinguisher has been removed from level negative 1
  • The backrooms radio station is less laggy
  • Many new names have been added to the wall
  • The second achievements wall now displays how many kiosks you've bought from
  • Crowbars can now open certain vents

