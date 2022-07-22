The Tenants - Patch 0.9b

General
- Implemented a new launch option for windowed mode.
- Temporarily disabled the heating requirement for job delivery (it'll come back once we deal with all the reported issues).
- Locked the option to remove upgrade sockets during Electricity and Heating configuration tutorial stages.
- Added the Futuristic tag to the tag filters panel.
- Tweaked background traffic in Manhattan.
- Fixed utility issues in the Theater (Space Show) elite contract.
- Fixed an issue with the Spy Van job being impossible to start.
- Fixed an issue with the detective cupboard being impossible to place anywhere.
- Fixed an issue with missing utilities in player apartments.
- Fixed an issue with Manhattan items and item categories not unlocking for some players.
- Fixed some issues related to the renovation item list UI's tag and search functionality.
- Fixed an issue with the Babysitter by Trade target card counting failed babysitting jobs.
