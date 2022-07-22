 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 22 July 2022

Update 1.036

Share · View all patches · Build 9175068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Improved generated terrain distribution
  • Optimized map generating/loading

Corrections and Fixes

  • Mounted humans could not interact with carts' armory and stockpile
  • Javelins stored in an armory were not restored on loading the game
  • Warriors picking up a cavalry set did not always mount their horse
  • Fixed issues with capturing a cart and the visibility of its attached armory and stockpile
  • Humans could carry too much resource weight in some cases
  • Player 'Fortified' and 'Nomad' starts did not give their intended starting technologies when those techs were in the player's tech plan
  • The camera could snap too far when using mouse panning
  • Fixed a brief shadow flicker on placing a building
  • The technology plan UI accessed from the main menu did not show correct timers for the planned tech

UI/UX

  • Add a map parameter to disable tall grass and shrubs

