Update 1.036

New Features and Improvements
- Improved generated terrain distribution
- Optimized map generating/loading
Corrections and Fixes
- Mounted humans could not interact with carts' armory and stockpile
- Javelins stored in an armory were not restored on loading the game
- Warriors picking up a cavalry set did not always mount their horse
- Fixed issues with capturing a cart and the visibility of its attached armory and stockpile
- Humans could carry too much resource weight in some cases
- Player 'Fortified' and 'Nomad' starts did not give their intended starting technologies when those techs were in the player's tech plan
- The camera could snap too far when using mouse panning
- Fixed a brief shadow flicker on placing a building
- The technology plan UI accessed from the main menu did not show correct timers for the planned tech
UI/UX
- Add a map parameter to disable tall grass and shrubs
Changed files in this update