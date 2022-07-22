- fixed a bug where ordnance attacks that hit the turret sometimes mistakenly used the hull facing instead of the turret facing when deciding what side of the turret was hit.
- 40mm grenades no longer reduce a Half-Squad's inherent firepower when in use because they 'do not count as a Support Weapon'.
- removed red shading of disallowed hexes on AI turn.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 22 July 2022
22 Jul 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
