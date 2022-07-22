July 23 Patch Notes

- Fixed the problem that some wood saws would not stop
- Fix billiard ball too light, causing the ball to move too fast
- Pool cue lengthening
- If you make a mistake while playing pool, you don't need to restart the ball you have already scored.
- Lead reminder in advance
- Modify some inappropriate prompt voices
- Added protection mechanism to the chase of stone statues
INHUMAN update for 22 July 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
