INHUMAN update for 22 July 2022

July 23 Patch Notes

July 23 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem that some wood saws would not stop
  2. Fix billiard ball too light, causing the ball to move too fast
  3. Pool cue lengthening
  4. If you make a mistake while playing pool, you don't need to restart the ball you have already scored.
  5. Lead reminder in advance
  6. Modify some inappropriate prompt voices
  7. Added protection mechanism to the chase of stone statues

