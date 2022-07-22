Evening patch: UI improvements, little bit of balance

Patch notes:
- I improvements and fixes have been added, based on what I saw during Wanderbot's twitch stream earlier today. More will likely come.
- The 3rd boss had an attack which would grow significantly stronger as the combat progressed. It has been nerfed from +3 per turn to +2 per turn, but starts at 55 damage instead of 45.
- It is no longer possible to turn off "Additional Tooltips". This setting is excessive and confusing, so I'm removing it for now.
- "Instant animations" will now be just really fast, instead of all instant. I decided to make this change because of how jarring it looks when everything happens at the same time. I might make this a dropdown selection in the future, with the option "normal / fast / instant", because some people might like to speedrun.
Changed files in this update