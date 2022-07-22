- Friends list is usable while matchmaking is busy
- Host level added to session advertisements
- Fixed cases of gamepad/keyboard icon switching not working
- Fix incorrect cases of connection issues warnings when joining a map
- Fix focus issues on Painter menu
- Re-enabled kicks/bans
- Adjusted party menu buttons
- Updated UnsellableItems list to include fragment items
- Fix unexpected additions/overlaps of abilities on ability bar
- Default ability now only equips to the first slot
- Adjusted gamepad nav in party menu member list section
- Fixed duplicate set items granting multiple stacks
- Fixed party list only showing one party when searching for any difficulty
- Fix issues with video mode changes and confirmation/resetting when unable to confirm
- Fix abilities causing friendly and self damage
- Fix main menu becoming unresponsive when unable to communicate with Steam
- Correct login issues not showing related errors to users when they start the game
- Crash report client now displayed when game crashes, please add description and send to us!
Dungeons of Sundaria update for 22 July 2022
Usability fixes and crash reporter
Patchnotes via Steam Community
