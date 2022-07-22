 Skip to content

Impact Point update for 22 July 2022

Update #1 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks:

  • Players can no longer change max number of rounds as this was leading to games lasting too long

Additions:

  • Added Asian Servers
  • Added South American Servers

Fixes:

  • The server with the best ping is now automatically chosen

